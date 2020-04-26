41.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ Brendan Shanahan smashes sense into Colorado’s Adam Foote (VIDEO)

The Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche formed one of the greatest rivalries in the history of sports with their legendary battles on the ice.

Following the 1996-97 season that saw Detroit extract revenge on Colorado during the infamous “Fight Night at the Joe” as well as a six-game playoff win, there was still plenty of bad blood between the two.

Red Wings forward Brendan Shanahan and Avalanche defenseman Adam Foote, who had fought in the past, once again went at it during a December 1997 matchup in Denver:

By Michael Whitaker
