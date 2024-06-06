Red Wings’ Broadcast Duo Wins Top NHL Honors





Red Wings Broadcasters Win Top NHL Honors

In a remarkable acknowledgment from their audience, Detroit Red Wings broadcasters Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond have been crowned the leading NHL broadcasters for the 2023-24 season. This accolade was presented following a comprehensive poll conducted by The Athletic, which solicited opinions from its vast reader base.

Celebrating a Dynamic Duo

Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond, who have become the voices of the Red Wings since 1997, earned the highest praise in the poll that saw participation from “roughly 7,000” respondents. The dynamic pair has been a staple in sports broadcasting, delighting fans with their insightful and passionate commentary.

The Athletic’s annual survey recognized Daniels and Redman’s extraordinary contributions especially during a season where the stakes were exceptionally high. The Red Wings engaged in a nail-biting playoff chase that persisted until the final game of the regular season, and it was during these crucial moments that the broadcasters truly excelled. They notably captured the hearts of fans during the intense gameplay, including Patrick Kane’s game-winning return to Chicago and Lucas Raymond’s season-defining tying goal in the last home game.

Their ability to transcend regular broadcasting and foster a genuine love for the game was especially noted. This isn’t just about calling plays; Daniels and Redmond bring hockey to life, making each match a memorable story of its own.

Ken Daniels joined the Red Wings’ broadcasting team in 1997 after a notable stint with CBC in Canada, while Mickey Redmond, an illustrious former Red Wing, and a two-time 50-goal scorer, has been a full-time commentator for the team since 1986. Their long tenure and deep connection with the sport provide a rich, authentic perspective that resonates with both die-hard hockey fans and casual watchers alike.