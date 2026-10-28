The Detroit Red Wings reportedly have a specific type of player in mind as Dylan Larkin trade discussions continue, and the Boston Bruins might have exactly what interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is looking for.

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Boston has been mentioned as a possible destination for Larkin, and the Bruins possess an intriguing collection of young centers, including James Hagens, Fraser Minten, and Dean Letourneau. With Detroit reportedly prioritizing younger talent down the middle, there could be an opportunity for the two Original Six franchises to explore a significant trade.

The question is whether Boston would be willing to surrender one of its most promising young players to acquire Detroit’s former captain.

To be clear, this is a hypothetical trade discussion. There is no confirmed report that Boston has offered any of these three players to Detroit in exchange for Larkin.

Oct 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins center James Hagens (44) looks on during the warmups before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Reportedly Targeting Young Centers

Detroit’s trade priorities have become clearer in recent days, with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealing that the Red Wings are asking teams about young centers who could become important pieces of their future.

During an October 22 appearance on his 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman explained that Detroit is not limiting its search to established NHL players.

“The one thing I think they are doing, and I’ve heard this a little bit, is they’re starting to ask about young centres. And maybe some guys who are top prospects who aren’t in the NHL yet,” Friedman said.

Friedman emphasized that he could not determine whether those conversations involved Larkin, Simon Edvinsson, or both players.

As we previously reported on Detroit’s changing trade priorities, Horcoff appears increasingly interested in acquiring players who could eventually anchor the organization’s future rather than simply replacing Larkin’s immediate offensive production.

That makes Boston an interesting team to examine.

James Hagens Would Be the Dream Acquisition

If the Red Wings could acquire one player from Boston’s organization, James Hagens would be an obvious starting point.

The 19-year-old center was selected seventh overall in the 2025 NHL Draft and has already begun showing why he was considered one of the most talented prospects in his class. His vision, skating, and offensive creativity give him legitimate top-six potential.

Through his first 10 games of the 2026-27 season, Hagens had recorded seven points, including three goals. For a teenager adjusting to the NHL, that is an encouraging start.

Hagens could give Detroit another exciting young offensive weapon to develop alongside Lucas Raymond and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. More importantly, he would provide the Red Wings with a potential long-term answer at center, a position that has remained a significant organizational concern.

The problem, of course, is convincing Boston to part with him.

The Bruins have their own need for high-end center talent, and Hagens represents a potential solution for years to come. Even if Larkin provides an immediate upgrade, Boston would have to weigh that benefit against surrendering a player who could eventually become one of its most important offensive contributors.

For Detroit, however, Hagens is precisely the caliber of prospect worth asking about in any serious negotiation.

Fraser Minten and Dean Letourneau Offer Different Possibilities

If Hagens is considered untouchable, Horcoff could explore whether Boston would discuss other young centers.

Fraser Minten, 22, has already established himself as an NHL contributor and entered the season with considerable momentum. He recorded eight points through his first 10 games while emerging as an important member of Boston’s increasingly productive young forward group.

Minten offers a more immediate option than a developing prospect, but acquiring him could prove difficult after he signed a seven-year contract extension in September.

There is also Dean Letourneau, a 20-year-old center selected 25th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

At 6-foot-7, Letourneau brings a dramatically different physical profile than Hagens. He also made substantial progress at Boston College during the 2025-26 season, finishing with 22 goals and 39 points in 36 games after struggling offensively during his freshman campaign.

That development makes Letourneau an especially interesting trade possibility.

He would not arrive with the same immediate NHL expectations as Hagens or Minten, but his size, improving offensive production, and long-term upside could appeal to Detroit.

If the Bruins are unwilling to discuss Hagens, a package built around Letourneau and additional premium assets could provide another avenue for negotiations.

What Could a Dylan Larkin Trade Look Like?

One previously discussed Boston trade scenario involving Larkin included veteran center Pavel Zacha, multiple draft picks, and a top prospect.

However, Detroit’s reported interest in younger centers suggests the Red Wings should place a greater emphasis on acquiring a potential long-term difference-maker.

Here is one hypothetical framework worth considering:

Boston Bruins receive:

Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings receive:

Dean Letourneau

Boston’s 2027 first-round draft pick

An additional conditional future draft selection

This is an illustrative trade pitch, not a reported offer or a confirmed valuation. Boston would need to accommodate Larkin’s $8.7 million cap hit, while Detroit would have to determine whether Letourneau and the additional draft capital adequately compensate the organization for losing its top center.

Horcoff should also push to determine whether Hagens is genuinely unavailable before seriously considering a lesser prospect package.

Detroit cannot afford to trade Larkin simply because another organization is willing to assemble an offer. The return must be substantial enough to justify losing an established first-line center who remains under contract through the 2030-31 season.

Would Boston Actually Make This Trade?

The Bruins have a strong incentive to investigate the possibility.

Boston entered Tuesday with a 9-2-1 record and has received important contributions from several younger players. Adding Larkin could provide another proven center capable of playing major minutes and strengthening the Bruins’ chances of competing immediately.

However, the team’s strong start also makes trading away young talent a more complicated decision. Boston could decide its current group deserves more time together before making an aggressive move.

For Detroit, the calculation is different.

The Red Wings have spent years searching for dependable center depth, and trading Larkin without receiving a legitimate potential replacement would create another significant hole in the lineup. That is why a player such as Hagens would be so attractive, even if Boston is extremely reluctant to move him.

As we previously examined during discussions about Detroit’s rebuilding direction, the organization faces difficult decisions about how to balance its existing veterans with the next wave of young talent.

Larkin Still Controls Where He Goes

There is also one unavoidable obstacle: Larkin would need to approve Boston as a destination under the terms of his trade protection.

If that hurdle can be cleared, the Bruins have enough intriguing young talent to warrant a conversation.

Whether Boston would actually surrender the center Detroit wants is another matter entirely.