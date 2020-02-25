Red Wings C Dylan Larkin comments on Steve Yzerman trading two of his ‘buddies’

The NHL, like every other professional sports league, is a business.

This is something we are reminded of each and every time a player is traded or released by a team.

- Advertisement -

The most recent reminder, for Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin, came on Monday when GM Steve Yzerman traded his ‘buddies’ Andreas Athanasiou and Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers.

On Tuesday, Larkin was asked about the trades and he admitted that though it’s a business, it’s also a wake up call.

- Advertisement -

From The Detroit News:

“You see it, it’s your buddy, a guy I came into the league with, roommates our rookie year, he’s a great player,” Larkin said of his friendship with Athanasiou. “He just couldn’t get it going this year. It’s the business of it.

“It does open your eyes; a little bit of a wake-up call.”

“Both are pretty close buddies and it’s tough, it’s the business of hockey in the NHL,” Larkin said. “Both great guys and great players who’ll do great in Edmonton.”

Larkin said Athanasiou “was pretty shaken up” but was excited about the opportunity with the Oilers.

“The reality of it is he didn’t want to be moved, he was comfortable here, we had a good group and he fit in with us,” Larkin said. “But he has a great opportunity and he knows that. He’s excited for that opportunity. The weapons he has up front, he’ll fit in nice there.”

—Quotes via Detroit News— Link