Red Wings C Dylan Larkin ejected for landing haymaker following dirty hit [Video]

On Thursday night, Dylan Larkin made his debut as Captain of the Detroit Red Wings but he was unable to complete the game as he was ejected for throwing a haymaker after he was hit into the boards headfirst.

The play came with the Red Wings leading the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 late in the second period.

Take a look as Larkin, who scored the first goal of the evening, is slammed headfirst into the boards by Mathieu Joseph of the lightning. As you can see, despite the scary-looking hit, Larkin popped right up and threw a haymaker that connected with the face/throat area of Joseph.

