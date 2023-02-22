Red Wings C Dylan Larkin fined maximum amount for hit on T.J. Oshie

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has been fined the maximum amount of $5,000 by the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety for his cross-check on Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie during Tuesday's game. The incident occurred in the first period, and Larkin was issued a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking. The fine will be given to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund. The Red Wings had to play much of the game without their captain, but they still pulled out a 3-1 victory.

The Big Picture: NHL Cracks Down on Dangerous Play

The NHL has been cracking down on dangerous play in recent years, and Dylan Larkin's fine for cross-checking T.J. Oshie is a clear example of this. While the league has always had rules against dangerous play, there has been a renewed focus on player safety in recent years. The NHL has introduced new rules and regulations, and the Department of Player Safety has been given greater powers to enforce them. Larkin's fine sends a strong message that the NHL will not tolerate dangerous play, and that players who engage in such actions will be punished accordingly.

The Bottom Line – Larkin's Fine Sends a Clear Message

Dylan Larkin's fine for cross-checking T.J. Oshie sends a clear message that the NHL will not tolerate dangerous play. While the league has always had rules against such actions, Larkin's fine is a reminder that the NHL is taking player safety seriously and is willing to punish players who engage in dangerous play. Larkin's actions resulted in him missing much of the game, and the fine will be given to a good cause. The NHL's Department of Player Safety has shown that it is committed to making the game safer for all players, and Larkin's fine is just one example of this commitment.