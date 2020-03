In 2017, the Detroit Red Wings destroyed the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 in the Av’s final trip to the Joe Louis Arena. 20 years earlier, the Red Wings absolutely pummeled the Avalanche in what has become known as the Brawl in Hockeytown.

Following the win in 2017, Red Wings center Dylan Larkin commented on the Joe Louis Arena production crew playing a replay of the brawl during the game. Larkin said he ‘got chills’ watching the replay from the bench.

How has it already been 23 years?!?!