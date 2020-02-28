Red Wings C Dylan Larkin looks/sounds completely demoralized in latest video

On Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings suffered their latest blowout loss, this time falling to the 7-1 to the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena.

Following the loss, Red Wings center Dylan Larkin looked and sounded completely demoralized as he spoke to reporters noting he has “never seen anything like it, I don’t know what it is. When things go wrong for us they’re catastrophic.”

Dylan Larkin “I’ve never seen anything like it, I don’t know what it is. When things go wrong for us they’re catastrophic” pic.twitter.com/5MWo3IbyC4 — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) February 28, 2020

The Red Wings are now 15-47-4, 18 points lower than the next worst team (L.A. Kings) in the NHL. Their -119 goal differential is 72 goals worse than the second-lowest team in the league, the Ottawa Senators, who are -47.