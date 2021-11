The Detroit Red Wings are off to a good start against the Columbus Blue Jackets thanks to a filthy pass from rookie Lucas Raymond to captain Dylan Larkin.

Take a look as Raymond finds Larkin, who blasts the puck past the Blue Jackets goaltender.

Lucas Raymond → Dylan Larkin. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cqRpZ40DKi — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 16, 2021