Red Wings C Dylan Larkin steals Flames F Johnny Gaudreau’s stick in handshake line [Video]

When it comes to the Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames, they have a lot of respect for each other.
Following Saturday night’s game, in which the Flames won 3-0, players from both teams got in a line to shake hands with Dean Morton who announced that this would be his final game as an NHL referee.
During the festivities, Flames F Johnny Gaudreau decided to get fresh with Red Wings C Dylan Larkin by putting his stick where the sun doesn’t shine!
Watch as Larkin feels the stick and proceeds to steal it from Gaudreau.
This is pretty funny.
This is awesome. 🤝
The @DetroitRedWings and @NHLFlames both line up to congratulate Dean Morton on his 1,005th and final @NHL game. pic.twitter.com/ORSU0cPna4
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 13, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings