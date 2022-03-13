in Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin steals Flames F Johnny Gaudreau’s stick in handshake line [Video]

When it comes to the Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames, they have a lot of respect for each other.

Following Saturday night’s game, in which the Flames won 3-0, players from both teams got in a line to shake hands with Dean Morton who announced that this would be his final game as an NHL referee.

During the festivities, Flames F Johnny Gaudreau decided to get fresh with Red Wings C Dylan Larkin by putting his stick where the sun doesn’t shine!

Watch as Larkin feels the stick and proceeds to steal it from Gaudreau.

This is pretty funny.

