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Red Wings C Dylan Larkin Suffers Injury

Dylan Larkin Injury
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Dylan Larkin will miss the start of the Detroit Red Wings’ on-ice training camp activities after suffering an upper-body injury.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said during Wednesday’s press conference that Larkin was injured this week while training off the ice. Horcoff expressed hope that the center could return before camp ends.

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That leaves Detroit preparing to begin its on-ice work without Larkin, even as his longer-term future remains unresolved. Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now previously reported that Larkin planned to attend camp and discuss his future with Horcoff.

The injury adds an immediate roster concern following Horcoff’s appointment as interim GM. His responsibilities include managing Detroit’s roster and hockey operations personnel, according to his official organizational biography.

Dylan Larkin Red Wings omission Dylan Larkin Red Wings trade request Dylan Larkin Red Wings captain Michael Hage Dylan Larkin trade Dylan Larkin’s return Dylan Larkin Injury

Dylan Larkin Injury Leaves Return Date Uncertain

Horcoff’s hope for a return during camp offers an encouraging possibility, but it is not a confirmed recovery timetable.

For Detroit, the immediate adjustment is straightforward: begin preparations without Larkin participating on the ice, then work him back into practice when he is ready.

The setback comes amid the broader leadership transition Chris Ilitch outlined this week. For now, Larkin’s availability adds another question as the Red Wings open camp.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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