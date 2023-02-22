Red Wings C Dylan Larkin tossed from game vs. Capitals

Dylan Larkin and the red-hot Detroit Red Wings faced off against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. The first period was eventful with Jakub Vrana returning to the ice and Pius Suter scoring twice. During that first period, the Red Wings gained a lead but lost their captain Dylan Larkin, who was tossed from the game after a high hit on Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. Despite Larkin's departure, the Wings celebrated a 3-1 victory, moving within two points of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Key points:

Detroit Red Wings won 3-1 against Washington Capitals.

Dylan Larkin was ejected from the game after a high hit on T.J. Oshie.

Pius Suter scored twice to reach six goals in his last five games.

The Wings are now within two points of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Wings have won six of their last seven games and eight of their last 11.

The Wings are in a tight race with the Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, and New York Islanders for the two wild-card spots.

The Big Picture: Tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference

The Detroit Red Wings' victory over the Washington Capitals was significant as it moves them closer to the playoffs. The Wings are now within two points of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and are in a tight race with several teams. With games in hand on the Capitals, Islanders, and Panthers, the Wings have a good chance to secure a playoff spot.

The Bottom Line – Red Wings must stay focused and disciplined to secure playoff spot

The Detroit Red Wings' victory over the Washington Capitals was a significant step forward in their race to secure a playoff spot. However, they must stay focused and disciplined to continue their winning streak and secure their spot in the playoffs. The ejection of their captain Dylan Larkin could have impacted the Red Wings' chances to win tonight's game, but the rest of the team rallied to pull out the 3-1 victory. With games in hand on several other teams in the Eastern Conference, the Wings have a good chance to secure a playoff spot, but they must continue to play at a high level and avoid penalties like the one that resulted in Larkin's ejection.