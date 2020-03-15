42.4 F
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Red Wings C Steve Yzerman becomes Floyd Mayweather in scrum with Rob Ramage [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Steve Yzerman may not have been in very many fights in his career with the Detroit Red Wings, but you are about to see that he was capable of floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee if needed.

Well, actually, as you will see in the video below, Yzerman stings like a bee and then floats like a butterfly against Rob Ramage of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Watch as Yzerman pops Ramage and then does his best Floyd Mayweather impersonation by ducking an incoming Ramage punch.

