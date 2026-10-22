Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson told reporters Wednesday that the Detroit Red Wings are recalling goaltender Michal Postava, who will join the club on its four-game West Coast road trip. Watson did not give a reason for the move, and the Red Wings had not announced it as of Thursday morning, per Detroit Hockey Now.

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Postava, 24, has never appeared in an NHL game. He was recalled under emergency conditions late last season and did not get into a contest.

Michal Postava Has Been the AHL’s Hottest Goalie

Postava is 4-0-0 in four appearances for the Griffins this season with a 1.25 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage, and he has yet to post a shutout. That goals-against average ranks fourth in the AHL and the save percentage ranks fifth, according to Inside the Rink. The Czech netminder signed with Detroit out of the Czech Extraliga and has spent his North American career in Grand Rapids.

What It Means for John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov

Detroit has not said that either goaltender is unavailable. John Gibson is the projected starter against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday and last played Saturday, a 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks. Daniil Tarasov started Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout loss in Seattle, the opener of the trip.

Until the Red Wings explain the move, Postava’s recall reads as goaltending insurance for a trip with three games left. Detroit visits Vancouver on Thursday at Rogers Arena with puck drop set for 10 p.m. ET, then plays at Calgary on Saturday and at Edmonton on Monday.