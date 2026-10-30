The Detroit Red Wings suspended Dylan Larkin without pay on Thursday, hours before they beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1. Larkin told the team through his agent that he would not report, and that one decision changed the Red Wings cap space picture for this season and next.

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Larkin asked for a trade in June, he holds a no-trade clause, and Detroit has not found a deal with any of the 10 teams he will approve. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said the team will keep working rather than force one. “We will continue to explore trade opportunities involving Dylan,” Horcoff said in the team’s statement. “In addition to needing his approval, any trade must also be in the best interests of the Detroit Red Wings and support the organization’s long-term goals.”

Why the Suspension Frees Up Red Wings Cap Space

Larkin is in the fourth season of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract that carries an $8.7 million cap hit through 2030-31, the largest number on Detroit’s books. He forfeits $41,237.11 for every day of the suspension, a figure first reported by TSN.

The money he is not being paid is the part that matters for the roster. PuckPedia’s explainer on suspensions and the cap points to CBA Section 50.10: salary and bonuses that are not paid to a suspended player do not count against a club’s upper limit for the duration of the suspension, and a player suspended for something other than discipline, such as a refusal to report, forfeits all salary for that stretch. On that reading, Detroit is not carrying Larkin’s money while he sits, and he starts getting paid again when he is traded or comes back.

Where the Red Wings Cap Space Stands Now

PuckPedia lists Detroit’s projected cap space for 2026-27 at $24,380,547, on a projected cap hit of $79,619,453 against the $104 million upper limit. Its current cap space line, the day-to-day number, sits at about $29 million.

Next season is where the room really opens. PuckPedia projects roughly $47.9 million in space for 2027-28, with only 17 players signed. Detroit is in a good spot to spend this year and next.

The Money Could Finally Get Simon Edvinsson Signed

Detroit still has an unsigned restricted free agent in Simon Edvinsson, and the clock on him is short. The 23-year-old defenseman has until Dec. 1 to sign or he cannot play in the NHL for the rest of the 2026-27 season. With Larkin off the payroll, the Red Wings have no cap argument left for waiting.

Even a six-year deal at $8 million a year, which would be at the top end of what an Edvinsson extension should cost, still leaves Detroit room to work this season and a large block of space next summer.

Could Detroit Turn Larkin Into Jason Robertson

The Dallas Stars are one of the 10 teams on Larkin’s approved list, and they have a contract question of their own. Jason Robertson, 27, signed a one-year, $12 million deal in July that avoided an arbitration hearing, and Dallas cannot sign him to a long-term extension until Jan. 1, 2027. If that extension never happens, he is a free agent after this season.

That is a swap Detroit could afford. It is also one the Red Wings probably should not make without knowing Robertson would stay past this season, which pushes any serious conversation to January at the earliest. The flexibility the suspension created does not expire in the meantime, and the trade deadline is still months off, so Horcoff can wait on Dallas or find a different partner first.