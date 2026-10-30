The Athletic Names Two Candidates for the Red Wings Captaincy

The Detroit Red Wings have gone the first 13 games of the season without a captain, and the question of who becomes the next Red Wings captain turned urgent on Thursday. Hours after the team suspended Dylan Larkin without pay, Moritz Seider spent the night making his own case.

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Oct 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov (55) takes a shot defended by Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why the Red Wings Captain Question Is Live Now

Larkin requested a trade in June and was stripped of the captaincy when he reported to training camp. On Thursday the Red Wings suspended him without pay and took him off the roster after his agent told the team he would no longer play for Detroit, ESPN reported. He forfeits roughly $41,000 in salary for every day of the suspension, and he has given the team a list of 10 clubs he would accept a trade to, up from three.

Coach Todd McLellan had already ruled Larkin out against Chicago before the suspension became public. Detroit went out and beat the Blackhawks 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena, with Viktor Arvidsson scoring three goals and Lucas Raymond adding a power-play goal. The C has been empty all season. Thursday is the night it started to feel like a decision.

The Case for Moritz Seider

Seider was aggressive from the opening puck drop and assisted on Raymond’s power-play goal. Asked about him afterward, McLellan ran through offense, defense, leadership, physicality and emotion before stopping himself. “I can go on and on,” McLellan said. “He’s one of the best defensemen in the world for a reason.”

Seider is 25, and he has never missed a game in his NHL career. All 423 games Detroit has played since his debut are on his record, including every one of this season’s 13, and he has seven assists so far. He has also been treated as the favorite for the job since the captaincy came open in September.

The Case for Alex DeBrincat

DeBrincat finished Thursday with three assists, a hand in three of Detroit’s four goals. He is also the player the Red Wings just committed to the longest. Detroit announced a seven-year, $91 million extension for him on Oct. 14, an average of $13 million a season.

That matters for a captaincy conversation. Whoever Detroit names is going to be wearing the C through the same window DeBrincat is now signed for, and he signed that deal with the captaincy already vacant and Larkin’s trade request still unresolved.

What Max Bultman Wrote

Max Bultman of The Athletic put both names on the table in his column after the game. Seider, he wrote, is “also a strong candidate to be Red Wings’ next captain,” and so is DeBrincat, “whenever Detroit decides to name one.”

Bultman does not expect that day soon. “But for now, the Red Wings don’t seem to be in any rush,” he wrote. “With points in eight of their last nine games, what they’re doing seems to be working.” He is right about the run. Detroit is 6-4-3 and the only game in that stretch it left with nothing was a 4-1 loss at Calgary on Oct. 24.

The days of Larkin leading this team are over. The two men who would replace him both spent Thursday night showing why.