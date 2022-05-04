Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin believes in GM Steve Yzerman’s end goal

The Detroit Red Wings are now officially in the offseason after having missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight year.

GM Steve Yzerman has already made the decision to not renew the contracts of Jeff Blashill and assistant coach Doug Houda, as well as goaltending coach Jeff Salajko, so far the biggest change to date in the three year’s he’s been on the job since taking over from Ken Holland in 2019.

Prior to today’s Detroit Tigers game, captain Dylan Larkin joined the Bally Sports Detroit crew and explained that despite the difficult ending to the season, he’s excited for the future of the team.

“It’s difficult to be in this position, yes, but I love being a Detroit Red Wing and I love the passion that our fans brought to the rink this year,” he said. “We have a great group of young players and a great locker room that’s certainly made the hard times much easier showing up to the rink and going to battle with good people.

Larkin was on pace for a career season before ultimately electing to undergo core muscle surgery, ending his campaign early. Still, it was a renascence season for the second-year Red Wings captain, and he’s looking forward to the end goal.

“I don’t think anyone wants to be in this position forever or much longer, certainly,” he continued. “There is frustration, but I do understand what Steve is trying to do, and what the end goal is. I think that’s to win the Stanley Cup for our fans and for the city of Detroit. I believe in that, and I’m excited about the future.”

