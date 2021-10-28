Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin completes comeback with OT winner vs. Capitals [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings found themselves trailing the Washington Capitals by a 2-0 score just over four minutes into the second period, and things appeared a bit bleak. However, the Red Wings will walk out of Capital One Arena smiling tonight.

Goals from Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri would knot up the score at 2-2, leading to sudden death overtime. That’s when Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin took matters into his own hands:

Now that's the way to win a game in Washington! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/EVmuizLZ7a — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 28, 2021