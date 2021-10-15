Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin departs after being hit from behind [Video]

This isn’t ideal.

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, playing in his first game since missing the last chunk of last season’s games thanks to a neck injury, left tonight’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning after being hit by Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph from behind. Larkin immediately responded, prompting a brief melee on the ice:

