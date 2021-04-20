Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin drops gloves, wrestles down Stars D Esa Lindell [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Maybe it had to do with his team trailing 4-1 in the second period or maybe Dylan Larkin is still upset about what he had for lunch. Either way, the Red Wings captain was not happy about getting knocked down by Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell and he got up swinging.

Take a look as Larkin gets tossed around like a rag doll before actually taking Lindell down to the ice.

To be honest, I wish the referees would have let the two go at it a bit more.

Esa Lindell and Dylan Larkin both get 5 for fighting#GoStars pic.twitter.com/OIlAtliCM8 — DailyDallasHockey (@DallasStarsDDH) April 21, 2021

Dylan Larkin really wants a piece of Esa Lindell #LGRW pic.twitter.com/UVyqQBCNKv — nolan bianchi (@nolanbianchi) April 21, 2021