Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin explains OT winner [Video]

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin completed his team’s comeback against the Washington Capitals tonight, sniping a shot past goaltender Vitek Vanecek in overtime to give his team the two-points and improving to 4-2-1 so far in the 2021-22 NHL Season.

The Red Wings had initially trailed their hosts by a 2-0 score, but fought their way back into the contest thanks to tallies from Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri.

Following the game, Bally Sports Detroit host Trevor Thompson caught up with Larkin, who shared his thoughts on the evening.

“It was a tough one, they’re a heck of a team,” Larkin said. “We know the power play they have there, Greiss was ready…we played a great road game. We went down 2-0, stuck in there, and we got a great goal from Erne to start and then Fabs (Robby Fabbri), and then we took care of it in overtime.”

“I saw Ovechkin was out there, and he’d been out there from the start,” he continued. “We wanted to attack him, and they ended up getting a change. We got a clean entry, and I just shot it – I just put it on net and knew to go to the glove side on that guy.”

We hear from captain Dylan Larkin after he scores the winner in overtime Wednesday night. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/WEm6BYi6xS — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) October 28, 2021