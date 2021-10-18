Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin isn’t out for blood against Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was suspended by the NHL for his retaliatory punch against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph during Thursday night’s home opener at Little Caesars Arena.

Larkin had been hit from behind by Joseph, and was understandably angry, as it was his first game back since rehabilitation for a neck injury he suffered after a dirty spear from Stars captain Jamie Benn.

However, despite the on-ice animosity, it looks as though both parties have moved on. Larkin, who participated in today’s practice, said that Joseph reached out to him, and that they’ve both apologized.

Dylan Larkin says Mathieu Joseph reached out – says they each apologized to each other. "Let's put it in the past." — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) October 18, 2021

