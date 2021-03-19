Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin makes prediction for Michigan Wolverines

Sharing is caring!

You can bet that Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is keeping an eye on how his alma matter is performing on the hardwood.

The former Michigan Wolverine its predicting that the Juwan Howard-led squad will be the last ones standing in the NCAA Tournament:

Red Wings captain & former @umichhockey star Dylan Larkin on how far he has @umichbball going in #NCAATournament: "All the way. In both my brackets. Hopefully they can do it. Go blue." — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) March 19, 2021

Larkin began his career with the Wolverines in 2014, and went on to win Hockey Commissioners’ Association National Rookie of the Month for January 2015. He’d finish the year with 15 goals and 32 assists for the Wolverines.