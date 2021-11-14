Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin reaches 300 career points with OT winner [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings got the Montreal monkey off their backs.

They earned their first victory over their Original 6 rivals tonight at Little Caesars Arena, a 3-2 overtime winner thanks to captain Dylan Larkin’s second goal of the game. Larkin, who had scored from nearly the same area on the ice in the second period, hit the 300 point mark in his career with the goal:

#RedWings captain Dylan Larkin sends the fans home happy with the overtime winner, assisted by Lucas Raymond. The goal was Larkin's second of the game and his 300th career point. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/0Ep0fdyNPO — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 14, 2021