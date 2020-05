The Detroit Red Wings returned to Joe Louis Arena in a 3-2 series deficit against the Anaheim Ducks during the 2013 Western Conference Quarter-Finals after an overtime loss in Game 5.

They’d turn the tables on the Ducks in Game 6, winning 4-3 in overtime thanks to a Henrik Zetterberg goal shortly into the first extra session:

Zetterberg was known as a clutch playoff performer, and this added to his legend!