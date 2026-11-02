For decades, being named captain of the Detroit Red Wings meant something special. Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, and Henrik Zetterberg didn’t just wear the “C” on their sweaters. They represented everything the franchise wanted to be.

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Now, following the ugly unraveling of Dylan Larkin’s relationship with the organization, the Red Wings have another captaincy decision to make.

And frankly, it’s much bigger than simply deciding who gets Larkin’s old letter.

Detroit needs to decide what kind of leadership it wants moving forward. After 10 consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance, a turbulent offseason, and a former captain refusing to play until he’s traded, this organization desperately needs a new identity.

The next captain shouldn’t simply be the team’s best player. He needs to be someone capable of helping restore the standards that once made the Red Wings one of hockey’s most respected franchises.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Brennan Othmann (78) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) exchanges words during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Dylan Larkin Situation Has Changed Everything

Larkin’s relationship with Detroit reached its breaking point last Thursday when the organization suspended him without pay after he informed management he would no longer play for the Red Wings.

The former captain had already been stripped of his leadership role in September following his offseason trade request. But his latest decision effectively ended any realistic possibility of reconciliation.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff made it clear that Detroit would continue seeking a trade, but only if the return benefits the organization.

“We’re just trying to find something that is fair for a return for someone of Dylan’s caliber,” Horcoff said. “He’s a heck of a player on a good contract, and it’s important for us.”

That is a business decision, and an important one. However, what happens inside Detroit’s locker room could prove equally significant.

The Red Wings cannot afford to let their next captaincy become another chapter in the Larkin drama. Whoever eventually gets the letter must be selected because of what he brings to the team’s future, not simply because of who he replaces.

Moritz Seider Is Making a Strong Case

If the Red Wings decided to name a captain tomorrow, Moritz Seider would be an obvious choice.

The 25-year-old defenseman has become one of Detroit’s most important players, and his durability, competitiveness, and willingness to speak publicly during difficult moments have made him a natural leader.

Following Detroit’s emotional 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Seider offered a revealing glimpse into the team’s mindset.

“You just get sick and tired of answering the same question over and over again,” Seider said. “I think now it’s good to just put it in the past, turn the page and get really excited for whoever we get, whatever pick we’re going to get, and then we’ll have players that are happy to be here, and then we’ve just got to make sure we get them ready to be part of our team.”

Those comments weren’t about trying to win a popularity contest. They were about moving forward.

As we previously reported following Seider’s emotional locker-room speech, Red Wings fans have already been calling for the young defenseman to receive the captaincy.

DeBrincat and Raymond Are in the Conversation

But Seider isn’t the only legitimate option.

Alex DeBrincat has emerged as an influential veteran presence, and Lucas Raymond continues developing into one of Detroit’s most important young stars.

The bigger question is whether the organization should make that decision now or allow its leaders to continue proving themselves.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Cannot Afford Another Leadership Mistake

There is something to be said for patience, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Detroit’s front office.

The Red Wings still have not hired a permanent general manager, with Horcoff continuing to oversee hockey operations on an interim basis. That matters because the next captain should have the confidence and support of the people responsible for building this roster.

Detroit originally announced that captaincy discussions would wait until new hockey operations leadership was in place.

That approach makes sense.

As we previously covered when Todd McLellan established his leadership group, the Red Wings have already been distributing responsibilities among Seider, Raymond, DeBrincat, and several veterans.

It’s an arrangement that gives the organization an opportunity to evaluate leadership without rushing into another major commitment.

And given everything that has happened with Larkin, rushing would be a mistake.

The Red Wings don’t need to name a captain to prove they have moved on. They need to establish a culture strong enough that the next captain becomes its representative rather than being expected to create it alone.

Detroit Red Wings Next Captain Must Represent Something Bigger

There was a time when wearing the Winged Wheel came with enormous expectations, and those expectations were reinforced every day by the players leading the organization.

Yzerman helped establish a championship culture. Lidstrom maintained those standards through his consistency and professionalism. Zetterberg carried the responsibility through an era of transition.

The next captain won’t be expected to duplicate their accomplishments immediately. That would be unreasonable for a franchise still trying to end a decade-long playoff drought.

But he should be expected to embrace the responsibility that comes with representing Detroit.

He should want to be here. He should demand accountability, compete through adversity, and understand that the captaincy is about the team rather than the individual.

Seider appears to possess many of those qualities, and he may ultimately be the right choice.

Still, the Red Wings would be wise to let their next captain emerge through his actions rather than making an emotional decision in the aftermath of Larkin’s departure.

Detroit doesn’t need to rush to replace Dylan Larkin.

It needs to make absolutely certain that the next player wearing the “C” represents the future this franchise is trying to build.