The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly made a significant change in their approach to trading Dylan Larkin. After months of holding firm on their asking price, Detroit is now willing to consider a different type of return for its former captain.

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According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Red Wings have adjusted their trade demands over the past week. Instead of insisting on an established player comparable to Larkin, Detroit is now open to acquiring young players capable of making an impact.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) controls the pucks during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Change Their Dylan Larkin Trade Demands

Friedman revealed the development during Saturday’s edition of Hockey Night in Canada. The change could give interim general manager Shawn Horcoff considerably more flexibility in negotiations.

“When this all began, the Red Wings’ philosophy was (that they) need a similar player in return,” Friedman explained. “They knew that it wouldn’t be easy.”

That approach has made finding a trade partner extremely difficult. Teams interested in Larkin are generally trying to win now, which makes convincing them to surrender an established contributor a tough sell.

Previously, Detroit had been holding out for an established goal scorer. Now, the organization appears willing to expand its options without completely abandoning its demand for significant value.

The important distinction is that Detroit still wants players rather than draft picks. This is not necessarily a willingness to accept less for Larkin, but rather a change in what an acceptable return could look like.

Could This Finally Lead to a Dylan Larkin Trade?

The latest report comes as Larkin remains away from the team following his October 29 suspension. The 30-year-old has not played since informing the organization he would not return to the ice while awaiting a trade.

As the Red Wings have continued evaluating their options, the situation has become increasingly frustrating. Detroit needs offensive help, but trading Larkin without receiving meaningful talent in return could create another problem.

There is also Larkin’s full no-trade clause, which gives him a say in where Detroit can send him. As outlined in the Red Wings’ official training camp coverage, Larkin requested a trade following the 2025-26 season, setting the stage for the ongoing standoff.

Friedman’s latest report does not mean a trade is imminent. However, expanding the types of players Detroit is willing to accept could finally create opportunities that previously did not exist.

Horcoff has maintained that any Larkin trade must make sense for the organization. The Red Wings may now have a better chance of finding that deal, even if it doesn’t look exactly like the one they originally envisioned.