Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ Chris Chelios discusses partying with celebrities following Stanley Cup win (VIDEO)

Featured Video

Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios is one of the greatest American-born defenseman in NHL history. But outside of the rink, he was and continues to be well known amongst some of Hollywood’s elite.

He has a home in Malibu, CA and is part of group of celebrity home owners and friends called the Malibu Mob.

Check out how he describes partying with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Sylvester Stallone and Tom Hanks:

By Michael Whitaker

