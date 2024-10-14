fb
Monday, October 14, 2024
Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings Coach Derek Lalonde Explains Ville Husso Decision

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Red Wings made a notable roster move on Sunday by placing goaltender Ville Husso on waivers. Husso, who had been the team’s No. 1 goaltender, cleared waivers on Monday afternoon. Once he cleared, the Wings gained the flexibility to assign him to the minors and make room for another skater ahead of their game against the New York Rangers. With Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon still on the roster, the Wings maintain their depth in goal.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde addressed the decision after the team’s morning skate at Madison Square Garden. “Tough conversation, always,” Lalonde told the Free Press. “It is a business, you're managing your roster.” Lalonde likened Husso's situation to that of defenseman Justin Holl, who was temporarily removed from the lineup but quickly reinserted. “We haven't given up on Ville,” Lalonde emphasized. “He might see the net again here soon.”

While Lalonde expressed hope for Husso’s future, it’s clear the organization’s patience may be wearing thin. Husso struggled last season, and his rough start to the 2024-25 campaign hasn’t helped his case. However, as Lalonde noted, the door isn't closed on the goaltender just yet, and there may be opportunities ahead for Husso to return and prove himself.

