Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill announces how many games Tyler Bertuzzi will miss

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Tyler Bertuzzi in COVID-19 protocol shortly before their game tonight at Little Caesars Arena against the Seattle Kraken; Bertuzzi is the only active unvaccinated player not only on the Red Wings roster but in the entire National Hockey League.

Following tonight’s 4-3 shootout victory, head coach Jeff Blashill explained that Bertuzzi will be in COVID-19 protocol for a minimum of 10 days and will therefore miss five games.

Jeff Blashill says Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi, who is not vaccinated, will be in COVID-19 protocol for 10 days, will miss 5 games. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 2, 2021

Bertuzzi currently has nine goals and nine assists on the season thanks to a red-hot start, though he’s gone cold of late, failing to reach the scoresheet in his last 10 games.