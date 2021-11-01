Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill can’t say whether or not Dylan Larkin will play tomorrow

The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to rebound from Saturday night’s 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, though the good news is that they refused to give up the entire evening, continuously battling back right to the final horn.

They’ll be looking for some revenge tomorrow night against the Montreal Canadiens, whom they were blown out by last Saturday night. However, they might have to be without forward and captain Dylan Larkin, who didn’t practice today. According to head coach Jeff Blashill, it was a maintenance day for the captain.

“Maintenance day,” said Blashill after Monday’s practice, as to why Larkin didn’t skate. “Right now, he didn’t practice today and I’ll leave it at that.”

Detroit will already be without the services of forward Tyler Bertuzzi tomorrow night, who is ineligible to play in Canadian cities due to his not having receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Tomorrow’s game begins at 7:00 PM EST.

– – Quotes via The Detroit News Link – –

Around the Web

