Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill comments on Tyler Bertuzzi refusing COVID-19 vaccination

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is the lone player on the team roster that hasn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and thanks to his decision, he’ll be unable to participate in his team’s games north of the Canadian border. He’ll also be forfeiting a considerable portion of his yearly salary.

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill addressed the situation earlier today as his team hit the ice for the 1st day of Training Camp.

“I love Tyler, I think he’s a great young man,” Blashill began. “He’s one of my favorite guys I’ve coached, and I”m a big believer in Tyler for sure. I’m also a big believer in the vaccine, and I would love if everyone was vaccinated.

“The NHL didn’t mandate that everyone was vaccinated, they gave guys a choice. I respect Tylers choice – it doesn’t affect right now, there will be times when it does, and we move on.”

Will Bertuzzi’s stance have any affect on the locker room?

“No, it doesn’t affect our dressing room,” Blashill stated emphatically. “Tyler’s too good a person and part of our room, our guys won’t let it affect anything.”

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –