41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, May 16, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill discusses relationship with Steve Yzerman (VIDEO)

Related Articles

Detroit Red Wings News

5 Detroit Red Wings who Steve Yzerman will not bring back for 2020-21 season

Arnold Powell - 0
Though it was not unexpected, the Detroit Red Wings were not a good hockey team during the 2019-20 season. When Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

6 Most hated Detroit Red Wings villains of all-time

Don Drysdale - 0
There is no question about it that the Detroit Red Wings have had one of the most storied histories in NHL history. Not only...
Read more

It’s no secret that the Detroit Red Wings just did not have a good season in 2019-20 prior to the pausing of gameplay thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite a league-worst record, head coach Jeff Blashill earned a vote of confidence from GM Steve Yzerman, who praised his efforts in the midst of a trying campaign:

“I can tell you that Jeff has done a very good job, he and his staff with these players,” he explained in February. “It’s been a very difficult season, and I think they’ve managed it and coached it very well under very difficult circumstances.”

Blashill himself joined WXYZ’s Brad Galli via video conference to discuss his relationship with Yzerman, as well as things went during their first year working together.

“When you dive into a working relationship, there’s always going to be…you have ups and downs in that relationship,” he explained. “And the jobs that we’re in, sometimes you’ll agree and sometimes you’ll disagree. And when you disagree, you’re going to communicate that out.”

“It’s been a hard ride, a bumpy ride, but I appreciate my relationship with him,” he said.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleHappy Birthday to Detroit Tigers legend Jack Morris (VIDEO)

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.