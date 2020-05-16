Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill discusses relationship with Steve Yzerman (VIDEO)

It’s no secret that the Detroit Red Wings just did not have a good season in 2019-20 prior to the pausing of gameplay thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite a league-worst record, head coach Jeff Blashill earned a vote of confidence from GM Steve Yzerman, who praised his efforts in the midst of a trying campaign:

“I can tell you that Jeff has done a very good job, he and his staff with these players,” he explained in February. “It’s been a very difficult season, and I think they’ve managed it and coached it very well under very difficult circumstances.”

Blashill himself joined WXYZ’s Brad Galli via video conference to discuss his relationship with Yzerman, as well as things went during their first year working together.

“When you dive into a working relationship, there’s always going to be…you have ups and downs in that relationship,” he explained. “And the jobs that we’re in, sometimes you’ll agree and sometimes you’ll disagree. And when you disagree, you’re going to communicate that out.”

“It’s been a hard ride, a bumpy ride, but I appreciate my relationship with him,” he said.