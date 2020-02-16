32 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill gets testy explaining yet another blowout loss

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Red Wings head Coach Jeff Blashill has had to do this all season – explain why his team lost by multiple goals, what they did wrong, and how to fix it. At this point, it’s a broken record.

His team was bested by the Pittsburgh Penguins this afternoon at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh by a 5-1 final, and it was in the same manner they’ve lost all three games on this current road trip – they took a 1-0 lead only to collapse down the stretch and lose by multiple goals. Their team goal differential now stands at a ghastly -107, by far the worst in the NHL.

For reference, the Los Angeles Kings are ranked 30th out of 31 with a goal differential of -40….a 67 goal difference. Wow.

They’ve now been outscored 16-5 in their past four games and 59-23 in the past 16 games, out of which they’ve dropped 14.

And once again this afternoon, Blashill was forced to explain what went wrong, but he didn’t believe the final score indicated how his team performed overall.

“We had the puck more than we have (before), did did more good things than bad…sometimes the score indicates the game, and sometimes it doesn’t, and I don’t think it did tonight,” he said.

But why? Blashill took an extra second to compose himself, as it was clear that he was frustrated.

“Like I said,” he responded rather tersely,”We had chances and we didn’t score, and they had chances and they did score, and that was the difference in the game. Do you know what I mean? So again….that’s why.”

The Red Wings will have a chance to get back into the win column on Tuesday when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, a team they’ve beaten three times this season.

– – Quotes via of Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press – –

