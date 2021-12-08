Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill provides latest health updates

The Detroit Red Wings saw their five-game winning streak end last night at Little Caesars Arena at the hands of the Nashville Predators, who put on a defensive clinic and emerged triumphant with a 5-2 victory.

Of course, one of the key storylines of the evening was the departure of rookie defenseman Moritz Seider, who took a hit from behind in the 3rd period and left the game. However, he skated at practice this morning, and according to head coach Jeff Blashill, he “should be” ready to play tomorrow night against the St. Louis Blues.

Jeff Blashill on Red Wings D Moritz Seider, who was shaken up in 3p Tuesday: "It appears he'll be ready to go tomorrow." Wings at Blues Thursday. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 8, 2021

However, the team still remains shorthanded. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi and defenseman Marc Staal both remain in COVID-19 protocol, while Gustav Lindstrom will not be playing tomorrow night thanks to a lower body injury. Meanwhile, defenseman Filip Hronek is apparently dealing with some kind of nagging injury, and his availability for tomorrow’s game isn’t set in stone; he didn’t practice today.

Jeff Blashill says Filip Hronek has "little bit of a nagging deal" and is uncertain about availability. Gustav Lindstrom (LB) out next 2 games. Staal & Bertuzzi in COVID protocol still. #RedWings — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 8, 2021

The Red Wings take on the Blues tomorrow from Enterprise Center starting at 8:00 PM EST.