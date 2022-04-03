Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill says ‘life could be way worse’ after 6th straight loss

The broken record continued this afternoon for the Detroit Red Wings.

For the third time in their past four games, they surrendered a hat trick to an opponent player. And yet again, they allowed five goals.

The Ottawa Senators completed a two-game sweep of Detroit with another 5-2 victory thanks to a three-goal performance from Josh Norris, ensuring that Detroits’ tailspin continued with a sixth straight loss.

For maligned head coach Jeff Blashill, who heard the wrath of the fans earlier in the week at Little Caesars Arena, they just didn’t play well enough.

“I thought there were moments that were good and not good,” Blashill said afterward. “We weren’t good enough – they play a real stretch game and so when those types of games, you’re gonna end up giving up chances and some big-time chances. We did both and we didn’t capitalize on our big chances, and they scored one more than us until the empty netters.”

He then went on to say that he wants the team to go back to enjoying playing the game.

“I still think we have a ways to go to make sure we play with that level of energy and enjoyment, enjoying what we’re doing out there instead of just grinding ourselves. I thought it got better as the game went along with our energy. Things in life could be way worse than what we’re going through, let’s go out and enjoy playing the game of hockey, and that’s what we’re trying to get across to our guys.”

Keep your eyes these goaltenders to pick up in the final weeks in the fantasy regular season!

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –