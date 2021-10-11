Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill talks line combinations ahead of season opener

The Detroit Red Wings will begin the 2021-22 NHL Season this Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and they’ll have two major pieces of their rebuilding effort in the lineup.

Both Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider have made the final roster, ushering a new era in the Motor City.

Prior to the decision being made official, head coach Jeff Blashill described the team’s top line that skated in practice that consisted of Dylan Larkin flanked by Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi.

“Larks gives anyone he plays with pace, and I think one thing Lucas has to continue to learn is how to play at that higher pace,” Blashill said. “He’s a really smart player who has to move his feet more, in my opinion, to go get pucks, to pressure, to do those type of things. But Larkin kind of forces you to play at a pretty high pace.”

“With Raymond, it all comes back to the smarts. His mind for the game is what stands out the most at this point in his career, precisely because his career is so young. He can stick-handle and pass, and he can most certainly shoot, and he can do all these things while thinking a play or two ahead. Larkin said he’s enjoyed playing with Raymond because “he thinks at a different level.”

For Larkin, who started studying Raymond after the team selected him 4th overall in 2021, it comes down to the Swedish forward’s mind.

“He’s a smart player — I can’t say that enough,” Larkin said. “And he makes great plays. He’s the kind of guy who you better have your stick on the ice and ready, because he’s going to find a way to get it through.”

– – Quotes via Audacy Link – –