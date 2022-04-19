Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill to ‘play with the lines’ as season winds down

The regular-season schedule for the Detroit Red Wings is winding down, with only six games remaining until they split up for the summer months. Of course, they’ve already, unfortunately, confirmed their reservation on the outside looking in on the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 6th straight year, the second-longest drought behind that of the Buffalo Sabres.

They’ll also be without the services of captain Dylan Larkin for the rest of the campaign, as he underwent core-muscle surgery earlier in the week. And for head coach Jeff Blashill, it’s an opportunity to experiment with line combinations.

And forward Joe Veleno is going to see ample playing time.

“I might play with the lines a little bit as we go but he’ll certainly get the increased opportunity,” he said. “I think he’s had decent opportunity through the season but this is even increased opportunity. It gives him a chance to jump through that window. He needs to I think seize this moment and show over the next games that we have remaining that he can be a guy who can help us win.”

“None of us want to continue to be in this spot where we’re at right now, so we need guys that are ultimately going to boost our fortunes higher,” Blashill continued. “And he’s got a chance here to show he can be one of those guys.”

With seven goals and seven assists in 60 games played this season, the Red Wings will be looking for more from Veleno in the final games of the schedule as well as next season.

Tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning begins at 7:00 PM EST with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit.

– – Quotes via Detroit Hockey Now Link – –