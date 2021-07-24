Red Wings continue 2021 Draft by selecting D Oscar Plandowski and F Pasquale Zito

The 2021 Detroit Red Wings draft class is in the books.
With their final two selections, they focused both up front and on the blue line, taking F Pasquale Zito and D Oscar Plandowski:
With the 155th pick in the 2021 #NHLDraft, the #RedWings select defenseman Oscar Plandowski.
With the 166th pick in the 2021 #NHLDraft, the #RedWings select left wing Pasquale Zito.
Detroit’s full board of picks:
6th: Simon Edvinsson (LD)
15th: Sebastian Cossa (G)
36th: Shai Buium (LD)
70th: Carter Mazur (LW)
114th: Red Savage (C)
134th: Liam Dower Nilsson (C)
155th: Oscar Plandowski (RD)
166th: Pasquale Zito (LW)#LGRW
