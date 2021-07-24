Red Wings continue 2021 Draft by selecting D Oscar Plandowski and F Pasquale Zito

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 Detroit Red Wings draft class is in the books.

With their final two selections, they focused both up front and on the blue line, taking F Pasquale Zito and D Oscar Plandowski:

Detroit’s full board of picks:

Your 2021 Detroit Red Wings NHL Draft class: 6th: Simon Edvinsson (LD)

15th: Sebastian Cossa (G)

36th: Shai Buium (LD)

70th: Carter Mazur (LW)

114th: Red Savage (C)

134th: Liam Dower Nilsson (C)

155th: Oscar Plandowski (RD)

166th: Pasquale Zito (LW)#LGRW — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) July 24, 2021