Red Wings could boast upper-tier goalie tandem in 22-23

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a major asset earlier this offseason with the acquisition of goaltender Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a 3rd round draft pick. They subsequently signed him to a three-year contract extension.

He arrives in Detroit with a total record of 53-34-13-7 with a 2.74 goals-against average, .912 save percentage, and three shutouts. However, last season was a coming-out party of sorts for Husso, as he essentially spent the campaign as the Blues starter. He went 38-25-7 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Husso will be teaming up with fellow goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic in the Detroit crease, and he alluded to his partnership with former Blues teammate Jordan Binnington for future success with Detroit. And there stands a good chance that the Red Wings could now boast a goaltending tandem in the upper echelons of the National Hockey League, something they haven’t genuinely experienced since the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons. Of course, during that time they had Stanley Cup-winning netminders Dominik Hasek and Chris Osgood patrolling the crease. However, the team in front of them was certainly a bit stronger than the current edition of the Red Wings.

Embed from Getty Images

The Red Wings could boast a top-tier NHL tandem in net

Regardless, prior to his arrival in Detroit, Nedeljkovic was a finalist for the 2021 Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie for his outstanding play with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, Husso seized the starter’s role last season from Binnington, posting a 2.56 goals against average and .919 save percentage while winning 25 games. Husso was also named the Blues’ starting goalie for the beginning of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Please enable JavaScript Detroit Red Wings Free Agency Review

There’s no reason to believe that the multiple additions made by Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman this summer, which include the likes of new defensemen Olli Maatta and Ben Chiarot along with another season under the belt of reigning Calder winner Moritz Seider, that the duo of Husso and Nedeljkovic won’t be as solid of a 1-2 punch in goal as any in the NHL.

The Red Wings will begin the regular season on October 14 at home against the Montreal Canadiens.