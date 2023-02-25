Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Red Wings Notes

Red Wings Could Sweep Season Series Against Tampa Bay Lightning | LIVE STREAM, TV INFO, TIME, AND MORE

Can the Red Wings Upset the Lightning?

By Jeff Bilbrey
5
0

Inside the Article:

The Detroit Red Wings are on a hot streak with seven wins in eight games and nine wins in 12 games. If they win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they will secure three of their four games this season against them, marking the first season series win since 2011-2012. While the Lightning has the tough choice of deciding who to put in goal, the Red Wings have just one 20-goal scorer, Captain Dylan Larkin, who has been playing exceptionally well lately.

Red Wings vs. Lightning

Why it matters: Can Detroit Finally Claim Season Series Victory Against Tampa Bay?

If the Wings want to continue their success against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they need to focus on improving their penalty minutes and faceoff wins. Penalty minutes can give the Lightning the opportunity to use their power play, which is a significant factor in their high goals-per-game average. The Wings will need to stay disciplined and avoid making unnecessary penalties. Additionally, winning faceoffs can give the Red Wings more opportunities to control the puck and create scoring chances. If they can improve in these areas, the Red Wings will have a better chance of coming out on top in their upcoming matchup against the Lightning.

  • Red Wings have a chance to sweep the season series against the Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Captain Dylan Larkin is on a hot streak with seven goals this month
  • Lightning is fourth in goals per game
  • Wings climbed into the East’s second wild-card berth
  • After tonight’s matchup, the squads won’t meet again until April 13

Detroit Red Wings vs. Lightning By the Numbers

Red Wings,Tampa Bay Lightning,Series Victory
  • Tampa Bay Lightning has a higher power play percentage than the Detroit Red Wings
  • Red Wings have more penalty minutes than the Lightning
  • The Red Wings have a lower faceoff win percentage compared to the Lightning

What they are saying

- Advertisement -

“The Red Wings are playing with a lot of confidence right now, and they're getting contributions from all four lines. It's going to be a tough game, but they have a chance to pull off the upset.” – Detroit Free Press

The buzz on Twitter
Load More

The Bottom Line – Will the Wings Claim Victory?

While the Wings are the underdogs in tonight's game, they can secure a season series victory against the Lightning for the first time in over a decade. The Wings need to stay disciplined and focused on coming out on top.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Stream all games on FuboTV

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Sat, Feb 25vs Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Feb 27@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 28@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 2vs Seattle7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 4@ New York12:30 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 5@ Philadelphia6:00 PMBally Sports
Wed, Mar 8vs Chicago7:30 PMTNT
Sat, Mar 11@ Boston1:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 12vs Boston1:30 PMTNT
Tue, Mar 14@ Nashville8:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 18vs Colorado1:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Mar 20vs Florida7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 21@ St. Louis8:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 23vs St. Louis7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 25@ Philadelphia1:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 28vs Pittsburgh7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 30vs Carolina7:30 PMBally Sports
Fri, Mar 31@ Winnipeg8:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Apr 2@ Toronto7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 4@ Montreal7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 6vs Buffalo7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Apr 8vs Pittsburgh8:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Apr 10vs Dallas7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 11@ Carolina7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 13@ Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Tommy Fury shoves Jake Paul just hours before fight [Video]
Next article
Miguel Cabrera grabs reporters mic, auditions for future job [Video]
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers NotesW.G. Brady -

Miguel Cabrera grabs reporters mic, auditions for future job [Video]

Does Miguel Cabrera have a future as a reporter? Probably not!
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.