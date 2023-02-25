Red Wings Could Sweep Season Series Against Tampa Bay Lightning | LIVE STREAM, TV INFO, TIME, AND MORE

Inside the Article:
The Detroit Red Wings are on a hot streak with seven wins in eight games and nine wins in 12 games. If they win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they will secure three of their four games this season against them, marking the first season series win since 2011-2012. While the Lightning has the tough choice of deciding who to put in goal, the Red Wings have just one 20-goal scorer, Captain Dylan Larkin, who has been playing exceptionally well lately.
Why it matters: Can Detroit Finally Claim Season Series Victory Against Tampa Bay?
If the Wings want to continue their success against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they need to focus on improving their penalty minutes and faceoff wins. Penalty minutes can give the Lightning the opportunity to use their power play, which is a significant factor in their high goals-per-game average. The Wings will need to stay disciplined and avoid making unnecessary penalties. Additionally, winning faceoffs can give the Red Wings more opportunities to control the puck and create scoring chances. If they can improve in these areas, the Red Wings will have a better chance of coming out on top in their upcoming matchup against the Lightning.
- Red Wings have a chance to sweep the season series against the Tampa Bay Lightning
- Captain Dylan Larkin is on a hot streak with seven goals this month
- Lightning is fourth in goals per game
- Wings climbed into the East’s second wild-card berth
- After tonight’s matchup, the squads won’t meet again until April 13
Detroit Red Wings vs. Lightning By the Numbers
- Tampa Bay Lightning has a higher power play percentage than the Detroit Red Wings
- Red Wings have more penalty minutes than the Lightning
- The Red Wings have a lower faceoff win percentage compared to the Lightning
What they are saying
“The Red Wings are playing with a lot of confidence right now, and they're getting contributions from all four lines. It's going to be a tough game, but they have a chance to pull off the upset.” – Detroit Free Press
The Bottom Line – Will the Wings Claim Victory?
While the Wings are the underdogs in tonight's game, they can secure a season series victory against the Lightning for the first time in over a decade. The Wings need to stay disciplined and focused on coming out on top.
