Red Wings Could Sweep Season Series Against Tampa Bay Lightning | LIVE STREAM, TV INFO, TIME, AND MORE

The Detroit Red Wings are on a hot streak with seven wins in eight games and nine wins in 12 games. If they win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they will secure three of their four games this season against them, marking the first season series win since 2011-2012. While the Lightning has the tough choice of deciding who to put in goal, the Red Wings have just one 20-goal scorer, Captain Dylan Larkin, who has been playing exceptionally well lately.

Why it matters: Can Detroit Finally Claim Season Series Victory Against Tampa Bay?

If the Wings want to continue their success against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they need to focus on improving their penalty minutes and faceoff wins. Penalty minutes can give the Lightning the opportunity to use their power play, which is a significant factor in their high goals-per-game average. The Wings will need to stay disciplined and avoid making unnecessary penalties. Additionally, winning faceoffs can give the Red Wings more opportunities to control the puck and create scoring chances. If they can improve in these areas, the Red Wings will have a better chance of coming out on top in their upcoming matchup against the Lightning.

Red Wings have a chance to sweep the season series against the Tampa Bay Lightning

Captain Dylan Larkin is on a hot streak with seven goals this month

Lightning is fourth in goals per game

Wings climbed into the East’s second wild-card berth

After tonight’s matchup, the squads won’t meet again until April 13

Detroit Red Wings vs. Lightning By the Numbers

Tampa Bay Lightning has a higher power play percentage than the Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings have more penalty minutes than the Lightning

The Red Wings have a lower faceoff win percentage compared to the Lightning

What they are saying

- Advertisement -

“The Red Wings are playing with a lot of confidence right now, and they're getting contributions from all four lines. It's going to be a tough game, but they have a chance to pull off the upset.” – Detroit Free Press

The Bottom Line – Will the Wings Claim Victory?

While the Wings are the underdogs in tonight's game, they can secure a season series victory against the Lightning for the first time in over a decade. The Wings need to stay disciplined and focused on coming out on top.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Stream all games on FuboTV

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Sat, Feb 25 vs Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Feb 27 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 28 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 2 vs Seattle 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 4 @ New York 12:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 5 @ Philadelphia 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wed, Mar 8 vs Chicago 7:30 PM TNT Sat, Mar 11 @ Boston 1:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 12 vs Boston 1:30 PM TNT Tue, Mar 14 @ Nashville 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 18 vs Colorado 1:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Mar 20 vs Florida 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports