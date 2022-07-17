Red Wings D Jake Walman elects for salary arbitration

On Sunday, the NHLPA announced 24 NHL players who have elected for salary arbitration with their respective teams, and included on the list is Detroit Red Wings D Jake Walman.

Walman, who is 26, was originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

In 76 career games (57 with Blues and 19 with Red Wings), Walman has scored four goals, while assisting on eight others.

According to Ryan Hana, an “arbitration hearing will be held from July 27th to August 11th. Walman & the Red Wings have until the start of his hearing to come to an agreement outside of arbitration.”

Arbitration hearing will be held from July 27th to August 11th. Walman & the Red Wings have until the start of his hearing to come to an agreement outside of arbitration. #LGRW — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) July 17, 2022

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Red Wings Free Agency Review

Red Wings D Jake Walman, 23 others elect for salary arbitration

Here is the full list of players who have elected for salary arbitration, including Red Wings defenseman, Jake Walman.

Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets)

Ethan Bear (Carolina Hurricanes)

Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils)

Lawson Crouse (Arizona Coyotes)

Morgan Geekie (Seattle Kraken)

Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa Senators)

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose Sharks)

Kasperi Kapanen (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Keegan Kolesar (Vegas Golden Knights)

Oliver Kylington (Calgary Flames)

Maxime Lajoie (Carolina Hurricanes)

Steven Lorentz (San Jose Sharks)

Isac Lundestrom (Anaheim Ducks)

Zack MacEwen (Philadelphia Flyers)

Niko Mikkola (St. Louis Blues)*

Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames)

Matthew Phillips (Calgary Flames)

Jesse Puljujarvi (Edmonton Oilers)

Tyce Thompson (New Jersey Devils)

Yakov Trenin (Nashville Predators)

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey Devils)

Jake Walman (Detroit Red Wings)

Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton Oilers)

Pavel Zacha (Boston Bruins)

*Signed after filing

Nation, do you see Jake Walman as part of the Detroit Red Wings’ future?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

