Red Wings D Moritz Seider blasts home his 1st unofficial NHL goal (VIDEO)

The Detroit Red Wings selected German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and are banking on him to be a major part of their future.

And so far, he’s looking every bit as good as advertised. Tonight during his team’s exhibition matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, he blasted a shot from the point past goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for his first National Hockey League goal, albeit in pre-season play:

A rocket from Moritz Seider finds its way to the back of the net! Are you getting excited for the future or what?