Red Wings D Moritz Seider presents young fan with his stick [Video]

It’s the season of giving, and Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman Moritz Seider came through in a big way!
He absolutely made a young fan’s night during pre-game warmups prior to Detroit’s New Year’s Eve matchup against the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena, reaching over the glass and giving him his stick. Just look at his reaction – like the song says, it’s guaranteed to raise a smile.
Mo. What a guy. pic.twitter.com/rcqTmGXtdj
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 1, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings