in Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings D Moritz Seider presents young fan with his stick [Video]

120 Views

It’s the season of giving, and Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman Moritz Seider came through in a big way!

He absolutely made a young fan’s night during pre-game warmups prior to Detroit’s New Year’s Eve matchup against the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena, reaching over the glass and giving him his stick. Just look at his reaction – like the song says, it’s guaranteed to raise a smile.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

2022 NHL All-Star jerseys reportedly leaked [Photos]