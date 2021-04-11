Red Wings D prospect Moritz Seider brushes opponent aside like a toddler [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings selected German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, and they’re banking on him being a big part of their future.

And so far, he’s been every bit as good as advertised.

Seider, who is currently playing with Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League on loan as a prospect, has been giving opponents a first-hand experience of the more physical aspects of his game:

We certainly can’t wait to see what he can do in the NHL full-time!