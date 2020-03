The two future Grind Line members once went at it with one another!

Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty and future Grind-Line member Joey Kocur dropped the gloves against one another when the New York Rangers visited Joe Louis Arena in 1993.

- Advertisement -

Of course, Kocur had already once played with Detroit before leaving for the Rangers; he would subsequently return in the middle of the 1996-97 season and help Detroit to two straight Stanley Cup titles!