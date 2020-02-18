28.6 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings defeat Canadiens for 1st ever season series sweep

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

In a season that’s seen almost nothing go right for the Detroit Red Wings, they’ll be able to hang their hat on one particular eye-opening bit of consistency.

They earned their fourth straight win against their Original 6 rival Montreal Canadiens tonight at Little Caesars Arena, a 4-3 comeback win that saw them beat goaltender Carey Price three times in the third period.

Ironically, it’s also the first time that the Red Wings have ever swept the Canadiens in a season series.

Robby Fabbri tallied in the second period for Detroit, who fell into an early 2-0 hole in the first period. Montreal would restore their two-goal lead not long after Fabbri got them on the board.

Forward Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including the game winner. Ironically, it was also Andreas Athanasiou BobbleHead night for the home fans in attendance.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier finished with 19 saves.

Previous articleDetroit Lions legend Herman Moore weighs in on Darius Slay situation

