Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser provides health update

The loss of defenseman Danny DeKeyser for the majority of the season didn’t do any favors for the Detroit Red Wings in 2019-20 as they struggled through their worst statistical season in decades.

However, whenever play is able to resume, don’t be surprised to see #65 once again out on the ice patrolling Detroit’s blue line.

Following back surgery this past December, DeKeyser is feeling better:

“I’m feeling a lot better, which is good,” he explained. “It took me a little bit to kind of feel better again but I’ve finally gotten over that hump, I think. Definitely doing a lot better and I’m looking forward to skating, hopefully soon, when we get back on the ice. Obviously we don’t know when that will be yet.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic has limited not only his but every NHL players ability to work out as normal, he’s been able to do what he can to further his rehabilitation from home.

“I haven’t really had a lot of team treatment, that’s been the one downside to this whole quarantine is not being able to get treatment from the team and our staff and trainers there,” DeKeyser said. “But I’ve been doing some FaceTime and getting all my workouts sent to me here at home. So I’m able to stay up on all the rehab exercises and all the workouts. It’s obviously been a little bit different but it’s been good.

It’s been a while since he’s been on the ice, but he’s looking forward to not having to watch and getting a chance to re-join his teammates.

“Having to wait from December through April to the end of the season, just have to watch all the games, that was definitely tough. This year I’m hoping to stay healthy and have a good year because I’m excited to get back playing again.”

– – Quotes via Dana Wakiji of DetroitRedWings.com Link – –