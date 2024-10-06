fb
Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings Demote 11 Players In Advance Of 2024-25 Season Opener

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Red Wings gear up for the 2024-25 NHL season, roster decisions are taking center stage in their preparations. The team has recently assigned several top prospects, including Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson, to their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. This move reflects the organization’s thoughtful strategy to manage their roster amid financial constraints, particularly with a tight salary cap of just $200,000, significantly limiting their options, as reported by Freep.

Here are all of the demotions the Red Wings made on Sunday:

Forwards:

  • Nate Danielson
  • Marco Kasper
  • Carter Mazur
  • Cross Hanas
  • Elmer Soderblom

Defensemen:

  • Tory Dello
  • Antti Tuomisto
  • Eemil Viro
  • William Wallinder

Goaltenders:

  • Sebastian Cossa
  • Carter Gylander

Bottom Line for Detroit Red Wings

The tough decisions were made under the guidance of general manager Steve Yzerman, who faced the challenge of finalizing the team's roster. With all 23 roster slots currently occupied by experienced players, the Red Wings must strike a balance between leveraging veteran experience and fostering the development of their promising young prospects. The roster selections reflect a commitment to nurturing talent while navigating the complexities of a tight salary cap and an aging roster. Other players, such as Carter Mazur and Cross Hanas, were also sent to the minors, indicating a clear intention to lay a foundation for future success.

