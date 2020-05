Former Detroit Red Wings forward Dino Ciccarelli endeared himself to fans in the Motor City during his time in Detroit thanks to his hard nosed play, key goal scoring and, of course, the use of his fists.

And he was willing to take on anyone, even an opposing goaltender who was wearing twice the equipment!

Let’s throw it back to March of 1995 when the Vancouver Canucks paid a visit to Joe Louis Arena, and things started to get rough as Dino took on goaltender Kay Whitmore: